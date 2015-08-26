Cara Delevingne Poses Nearly Nude in New YSL Beauty Campaign

Cara Delevingne has never been one to bite her tongue or hide who she really is, so it's no surprise that she almost bared it all in her newest ad campaign.

The Paper Towns actress left very little to the imagination in the latest shots for YSL Beauty. The sultry image (at the top) was shared on the brand's Instagram account, and shows Delevingne lounging on a leather chair naked—save for a black blazer and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté's Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick. The caption explained: "A colour so bold you'd feel naked without it."

This isn't the model's first time working with the iconic label. Her enviable brows and slim silhouette have been a part of the YSL team since 2013, but this could be one of the last ad campaigns we'll see Delevinge starring in. A couple weeks ago the 23-year-old expressed that she was done with modeling, and she instead has plans to focus on her acting career and other endeavors. Whichever route Delevingne does decide to take, we'll be right here rooting for her.

RELATED VIDEO: YSL's La Laque Couture Pop Water Nail Polish

PHOTOS: 23 Times Cara Delevingne Made Us Rethink Ever Touching Our Eyebrows Again