Cara Delevingne Blasts Body-Shamers, Gets Invited to Walk for Victoria's Secret

With help from Victoria’s Secret and 35 million Instagram followers, model and actress Cara Delevingne has taken control of a negative narrative about her body.

In a piece from Sunday, Britain's The Sun asserted that Delevingne had not been cast in the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show because she was “bloated.” And on Friday Delevingne shared an official letter addressed to her from Victoria’s Secret CMO and Ed Razek (also the executive producer of the VS Fashion Show ). In the piece, he defends the 24-year-old and refers to the outlet's assertions as “a complete fabrication.”

“Contrary to The Sun’s claims, which they never bothered to fact check with me, Victoria’s Secret made every effort to have you in the London show,” Razek wrote to Delevingne. “As a matter of fact, you were the first person invited, months ahead of everyone else. The alleged casting, where supposedly disparaging comments were made, never happened. There was NO casting. You had already been enthusiastically confirmed.”

Razek went on to cite the real reason for the model’s absence—there were scheduling conflicts with a film she was shooting at the time.

Delevingne made it clear that she will not tolerate baseless body-shaming, posting a photo of the letter along with this caption directed toward The Sun: “it's shameless to discuss women's bodies just to sell papers #bloated️ @victoriassecret.”

As a show of The Victoria’s Secret team’s sincerity, Razek concluded his letter by inviting Delevingne to walk in the upcoming 2016 show, writing, “If you’re free on November 30, please join us in Paris. As always, we’d love to have you. No casting necessary!”

Take that, Delevingne detractors!