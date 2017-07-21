Cara Delevingne's Track for Valerian May Just Be Our New Summer Anthem

Model-turned-Hollywood darling Cara Delevingne officially proved that she's a triple threat with some pretty spectacular vocal chops.

On Thursday, the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star gave current chart toppers a run for their money, as she debuted her catchy first single, "I Feel Everything," from the film's soundtrack.

The multi-hyphenate talent joins the likes of David Bowie and Bob Marley & The Wailers, who will also be featured on the sci-fi epic's set list, and it's reported that the arresting track will play during the film's credits.

In an interview with USA Today, the runway fixture dished on what it's like appearing side-by-side with these musical legends. "There are no words to describe the way I felt when I saw that vinyl," the 24-year-old told the publication "In between those two names, I don't even think that's real."

While we count down the hours until we can see Delevingne on the big screen when Valerian heads to theaters on Friday, we'll be listening to her catchy new track to pass the time. Listen to the full song above.