Cara Delevingne and Girlfriend St. Vincent Sit Front Row at Burberry Spring 2016 Show

Cara Delevingne may have retired from modeling, but that hasn't stripped her from her musing duties. The model-turned-actress lended designer Christopher Bailey her support at the Burberry Prorsum spring/summer 2016 show clad in a sculpted black jacket with a racy lattice cut-out skirt from the new collection. Furthermore, she turned the occasion into a date with girlfriend St. Vincent (also outfitted in next season's Burberry) by her side.

Delevingne was joined by the rest of the Burberry girl gang. Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and Suki Waterhouse sat next to the adorable couple, in which they collectively took in next season's offerings, featuring monagrammed backpacks (aka the new blanket poncho), cut-out latticework, wispy sheer numbers, and fluid jumpsuits. Scroll below to see more snaps from the Burberry show at London Fashion Week.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Models line up in lace backstage at the #BurberryShow #LFW A photo posted by Burberry (@burberry) on Sep 21, 2015 at 5:14am PDT

Campaign stars @SukiWaterhouse and @CaraDelevingne backstage at the #BurberryShow #LFW A photo posted by Burberry (@burberry) on Sep 21, 2015 at 5:37am PDT

The Burberry runway, complete with a 32-piece orchestra and Alison Moyet #LFW A photo posted by Burberry (@burberry) on Sep 21, 2015 at 7:42am PDT

