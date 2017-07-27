Cara Delevingne's Solo Music Video Is Here—with All Kinds of Hair Changes

Cara Delevingne is the definition of a triple threat.

The model-turned-actress has made frequent appearances on the catwalk and the big screen, but on top of that, she's also an excellent singer. (We know, so much talent in one person, how is this fair?)

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star recently launched her professional singing career with a song called "I Feel Everything." And on Thursday she gave us even more than we could've hoped for by releasing a music video to go along with it.

In the video, Delevingne unveils a medley of wigs (five total), including a long curly red hair wig and a bright platinum bob.

Just in case her hair changes weren't enough for you, she also wears two dramatically different outfits: a navy suit that gives us major corporate vibes and a swarm of purple butterflies.

According to People, Delevingne's track was produced by Pharrell Williams, so it's no wonder it's so catchy. Watch the video above.