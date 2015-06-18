Cara Delevingne Shows Us Just How Versatile One Pair of Black Shorts Can Be

It's not just Cara Delevingne's bold brows that are on fleek—it's her remarkable styling skills that have us beyond impressed. She took something as simple as a pair of black shorts (aka one of summer's hottest staples) and schooled us on how to transition them from day to night seamlessly.

On her whirlwind European press tour for her new film Paper Towns, the model-turned-actress was first snapped in Berlin earlier this week in black box-pleated Elie Saab shorts ($863; boutique1.com) that she grounded with '70s-inspired pairings, including a black long-sleeve blouse layered under a colorful beaded Etro vest. A matching beaded fringe Etro bag and over-the-knee Sophia Webster boots with a laser-cut lattice accent ($1,295; neimanmarcus.com) completed the look.

The next day, she delivered a strikingly different look with the same pair of black shorts. At the Paper Towns photo call in Paris, Delevingne upped the glam factor in a collared black-and-gold floral embellished Jenny Packham top, Vita Fede jewelry, and strappy Nicholas Kirkwood Mary Janes.

Cara Delevingne, style chameleon? We think so!

