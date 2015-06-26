Has Cara Delevingne Recorded a Song with Pharrell and Justin Timberlake?

Cara Delevingne might be the ultimate triple threat. The 5-foot-8 English multi-hyphenate has fiercely strutted down the runways of Chanel, Burberry, and Dolce and Gabbana, and continues to steal the spotlight of hard-to-nail campaigns. And she has several film ventures in the works, including a starring role in July's Paper Towns and appearances in Pan and Suicide Squad​. But does Delevingne have what it takes to impress the music industry’s head honchos? It sure seems like it.

Yesterday, the model took to Instagram to share a video of herself in the studio with none other than hip-hop mogul Pharrell and the always-dreamy Justin Timberlake (below). In it, Delevingne and Timberlake partake in an impressively sharp beat box and bob their heads to the soundof the music. “Oh yeah, she beat boxes, too,” Pharrell tells Timberlake.

The video was captioned with #OTHERtone, which Pharrell’s i am OTHER organization uses on social media. Whether her vocal chops here will be used for one of the producer’s campaigns or her very own song remains to be seen, but there’s no denying we’re keeping an ear out.

#OTHERtone A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 25, 2015 at 11:08am PDT

