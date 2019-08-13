Cara Delevingne Made a Rare Comment About the Beginnings of Her Relationship with Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have mostly been private about their relationship, but Delevingne did open up a little about Benson in a new interview with Marie Claire.

In the interview, conducted a few weeks before the two went public (first with an Instagram post, then with a public shout-out at the TrevorLIVE gala), Delevingne casually refers to her "girlfriend," telling the interviewer that Benson has two dogs that regularly stay at her house.

“We weren’t looking for it,” Delevingne said about the beginning of their relationship. “It was really just very authentic and natural.”

Delevingne and Benson met on the set of the movie Her Smell, and first sparked dating rumors last year. During Pride month this year, Delevingne posted a video of the two of them making out, officially confirming their relationship.

When asked why she decided to share the clip, the model replied: “I don’t know, because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she said. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Since then, there's been speculation that the two got engaged after they stepped out in matching bands on their ring fingers, and there's even been rumors that they got married, though a source at E! News denied that report, saying that they instead had a "fun friendship ceremony" about a year ago.

The two of them, for what it's worth, haven't spoken out on any engagement or marriage rumors, but if that happens, we'll likely get the news if and when they want us to hear it.