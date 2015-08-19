Cara Delevingne Is Saying Goodbye to the Runway and Hello to Hollywood

It looks like Cara Delevingne has walked her last runway. The model-turned-actress told London's The Times that she's resigning from the catwalk.

"I am not doing fashion work any more," she said. "Modeling just made me feel a bit hollow after a while. It didn’t make me grow at all as a human being. And I kind of forgot how young I was. I felt so old.”

Delevingne quickly rose to fame in 2011 after starring in a Burberry campaign with Eddie Redmayne, and since then has become one of the world's biggest supermodels. However, lately she's been trading modeling gigs for roles on the big screen, including starring in this summer's Paper Towns and the upcoming Suicide Squad.

While she admits that Hollywood has its pitfalls, the fashion world is what caused her to develop psoriasis and body-image issues. "I was, like, fight and flight for months. Just constantly on edge," Delevingne said. "It is a mental thing as well because if you hate yourself and your body and the way you look, it just gets worse and worse.”

With a slew of new projects on the horizon for Delevingne, we predict she'll take Hollywood by storm, especially since her years of modeling gave her a thick skin. "I am a lot harder than I was and I feel like all of that modeling, life, rejection, everything, was preparation for this, and now that I am doing this I am the happiest person in the whole world."

