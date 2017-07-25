Cara Delevingne Explains Why Modeling Is No Longer Her Focus
Cara Delevingne has noticeably distanced herself from the career that launched her meteoric rise to fame: modeling.
In addition to segueing into acting, a discipline the 24-year-old tells Radio Times she’s always been passionate about (“To be honest, acting is something I’ve wanted to do my entire life,” she says) the Valerian star didn’t like the mentality of the modeling business and how it affected her personally.
“I didn’t like myself as a model,” she tells the outlet, “I didn’t like what I stood for. I didn’t like what it was turning me into. That is not me at all—you speak to all my oldest best friends and they know I’m not a model. I do not give a s— about what I look like.”
That’s not to say Delevingne is ready to sever her industry ties completely, she wants to continue to model, on her own terms.
“Now when I model, I get to style my own shoots and decide who I work with,” the actress explained. “Now it’s become a creative outlet, instead of me being used as a pawn.”
No one puts Cara in the corner!