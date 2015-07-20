This Is How Cara Delevingne's Paper Towns Co-Stars Describe Her

Cara Delevingne is undoubtedly skilled at strutting down the toughest of runways, but this weekend we’ll finally have our first look at just how well the model can bring a main character to life in Paper Towns. Sure, she’s out to debut her acting finesse, but the star is also proving the myth that models are divas just that. “It was interesting how quickly I felt like I’d known her for a while. It was really interesting how she treated us like friends, like buddies, like people she’s known forever. That was surprising,” Jaz Sinclair, Delevingne’s Paper Towns co-star, told InStyle at the film’s Los Angeles screening this past weekend. “She is amazing and very sweet and I think everyone is going to see how great she is in the movie,” agreed Halston Sage, who, like the rest of the cast, got to know Delevigne first hand.

Her well-received presence on the film’s set is perhaps no surprise, considering how often the British star takes to Instagram to show how she loves to goof off with friends like Kendall Jenner, Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie, and Paper Towns’s Nat Wolff. “The first scene we did together on the street where she tells me to get out of my comfort zone, that was a beautiful, beautiful scene, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is gonna be great. This is gonna be a good movie,” Wolff said of his favorite moment with Delevingne. She naturally agreed: “He’s an amazing friend, a wonderful guy, and an unbelievable actor. It’s nice to be able to work with someone who is so inspiring and lovely.”

So aside from spending hours in front of the camera, how else did the film’s stars (above) bond? “We went to a water park and that was so much fun,” Sinclair added. “Most of the people there were like nine and we’re like 20, having just as much if not as much fun as these kids were.” And while the crew came together easily (they also saw Dave Chappelle as a group, thanks to Delevingne) it was the model’s infectious personality that stuck like jelly. “We all bonded instantly as soon as we met each other,” Smith said. “The first moment I met Cara she just treated me like I was her best friend. I noticed that she does that with everybody. She’s just so friendly, down to earth and grounded. She just knows how to have fun and it’s so easy to be yourself around her.”

We can’t wait to see their on-screen chemistry come to life this Friday, July 24, when Paper Towns hits theaters everywhere.

