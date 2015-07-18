Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff Are New BFFsHere Are the Goofy Instagram Snaps to Prove It

Jul 18, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff play quirky adventure-seeking pals Margo and Quentin in Paper Towns, in theaters July 24th. But it's offscreen where they're giving us some major BFF envy. Luckily, the stars have been letting us in on their real-life friendship, documenting silly moments from their time spent together while bringing Paper Towns around the world. They're the friends we wish we had to cheer us up on a bad day—and when it comes to their Instagram snaps, the duo's been letting their inner goofballs shine. Scroll down to see the candids that make us laugh the hardest.

1. When they were so over doing interviews.

Current mood

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

2. When we couldn't decide who wore the hot dog suit better.

I am the official hotdog mascot!!! @jakeschreier

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

I miss you guys so much already! 🍌🍌🍌#papertowns

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

 

3. When they made poppin' bottles look like the most exciting thing in the world.

Popping bottles @natandalex #papertowns

A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

4. When their selfie expressions perfectly matched their emojis.

Here we go @natandalex 👀 #papertownsmovie

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

5. When their shopping trip got a little out of hand.

Super serious photo from @caradelevingne #papertowns

A photo posted by Nat & Alex Wolff (@natandalex) on

