Cara Delevingne Kisses Her Frog Prince, Plus More of The Weekend's Best Instagrams

Kelsey Glein
Jun 15, 2015 @ 10:45 am

Cara Delevingne might have found her prince this weekend! The model-actress 'grammed an on-set photo of herself puckering up to kiss a giant green frog, and from the looks of it the amphibian was more than thrilled to receive a smooch from the star. "Yes that frog is real and yes I kissed it," she captioned the hilarious snap. But Delevingne wasn't the only one sharing double-tap-worthy photos. Scroll down to see our favorite Instagrams from the weekend.

Gisele Bündchen:

My date! #SuperBowlRingCeremony ❤️ Meu encontro da noite!

Cara Delevingne:

Yes that frog is real and yes I kissed it

Zoë Saldana:

In honor of #SillySaturday…looking forward to the premiere tomorrow of #InfinitelyPolarBear!

Olivia Palermo:

Jessica Simpson:

Maxwell and Wilder - a dream come true for me and @caceecobb #DoubleBFF

Gigi Hadid:

Last week she was found in a car engine, and today I adopted her. Meet Cleo. ❤️

Mindy Kaling:

Chop off your hair! Wear crazy colors and prints! She said. It is I, the husband nightmare!

Ciara:

Save The Last Dance.... #WhiteHouse

Channing Tatum:

I'M ON A FLOAT! Celebrated #LAPRIDE45 today with the #MagicMikeXXL crew.

Alexa Chung:

🐍🐉🐸🐢

Vanessa Hudgens:

Now here's a sight you'll never see on @gigionbroadway

Lucy Hale:

Khloé Kardashian:

