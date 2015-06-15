Cara Delevingne Kisses Her Frog Prince, Plus More of The Weekend's Best Instagrams

Instagram/caradelevingne
Cara Delevingne might have found her prince this weekend! The model-actress 'grammed an on-set photo of herself puckering up to kiss a giant green frog, and from the looks of it the amphibian was more than thrilled to receive a smooch from the star. "Yes that frog is real and yes I kissed it," she captioned the hilarious snap. But Delevingne wasn't the only one sharing double-tap-worthy photos. Scroll down to see our favorite Instagrams from the weekend.
Gisele Bündchen:
Cara Delevingne:
Zoë Saldana:
Olivia Palermo:
Jessica Simpson:
Gigi Hadid:
Mindy Kaling:
Ciara:
Channing Tatum:
Alexa Chung:
Vanessa Hudgens:
Lucy Hale:
Khloé Kardashian:
RELATED: See the Best Celebrity Instagrams from Last Weekend