Cara Delevingne’s Gorgeous Beauty Look from the Paper Towns Premiere: All the Details

The mythical Margo Roth Spiegelman of Paper Towns, aka mega-model Cara Delevinge, brought her beauty A-game to the Paper Towns premiere in New York City. Love her look as much as we do? You won’t have to embark on some epic journey to recreate it—we have all the products and pro tips you’ll need, below.

To keep Delevinge’s gorgeous red lip as the focal point, makeup artist Molly R. Stern went with minimal makeup everywhere else. She created a flawless complexion using products like YSL’s cult-favorite Touch Éclat pen ($42; sephora.com) to brighten the eye area along with the Touche Éclat Blur Perfector compact ($55; sephora.com) to mask any imperfections. A touch of the brand’s Blush Volupte Heart of Light Powder Blush in 07 ($47; sephora.com) gave her cheeks a radiant effect.

Moving on to the eyes, the pro grabbed YSL’s Couture Mono Eyeshadow in Exces ($30; nordstrom.com) and blended it up to the crease before switching to Fastes ($30; nordstrom.com) to add a shimmery “pop of light.” After perfecting those famous brows with the brand’s Couture Brow brush in Blond Cendre ($35; nordstrom.com), she amped up the model’s lashes with three coats of Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils in Black ($32; sephora.com).

Last but not certainly not least, Stern swiped on Rouge Pur Couture Lip Color in 55 ($55; nordstrom.com), adding instant glam to her look.

As for her undone waves (which was actually a loose braid), that was the handiwork of hairstylist Mara Roszak. To evoke a casual vibe, she began by spritzing L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Txt It Tousle Wave Spray ($5; drugstore.com) all over the star’s strands. Next, she curled Delevingne’s hair in sections at a horizontal angle to achieve natural-looking waves (pro tip: if you don’t have a curling iron, a flat iron will also do the trick). After working in a combo of L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It High Lift Creation Spray ($5; ulta.com) and Blow Dry It Longwear Spray ($5; ulta.com) along the roots and body for texture and volume, Roszak carefully pulled the star’s strands into a braid at the nape of the neck. Allowing pieces to fall around her face for a “cool girl finish,” she locked the style in place with hairspray, later adding a glossing mist for loads of shine.

