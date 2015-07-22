8 Times Cara Delevingne Went from Glam to Goofy in Under 5 Seconds

Cara Delevingne knows how to work every muscle in her face for a #flawless model shot—especially those bushy brows. But the Paper Towns star also uses her angles for photos that you don’t expect to see from someone who looks so polished on the runway. Ever the chameleon, she goes from gorgeous to goofball so quickly you don’t even have time to stick your tongue out Delevingne-style. Scroll down to see eight of her best sexy-to-silly switch-ups.
1. The place: The Paper Towns premiere in Sydney on July 5, 2015
The move: Signature tongue out, eyes crossed
2. The place: The Elle Style Awards in London on Feb. 24, 2015
The move: Raised eyebrow surprise
3. The place: The W Magazine Party in L.A. on Jan. 9, 2015
The move: Sidewinder tongue-out photobomb
4. The place: Cannes festival de Grisogono dinner party in France on May 20, 2014
The move: Jazz hands and crossed eyes
5. The place: British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 1, 2014
The move: Squinty-eye tongue-out sandwich
6. The place: H&M's fall 2013 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris on Feb. 27, 2013
The move: Brow action mixed with go-to tongue-out/cross-eyed combo
7. The place: The Punk: Chaos to Couture Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2013
The move: Gene Simmons-esque tongue-out photobomb
8. The place: The Stella McCartney spring 2014 show in Paris on Sept. 30, 2013
The move: Scrunched nose and surprised look
