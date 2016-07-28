Watch Cara Delevingne Take Down Dave Franco and James Corden in a Drop the Mic Rap Battle

Do not mess with Cara Delevingne. She doesn't even need her squad to take you down in a rap battle. The Suicide Squad star displayed her skills Wednesday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden during an epic round of Drop the Mic with the host and fellow guest Dave Franco.

Corden started things off with a bang first telling Franco, "Don't worry, you'll be discovered, but I'm pretty sure we meant to book your brother." He then turned his focus to Delevingne saying,"You're perfect for Suicide Squad, I'm being heartfelt, because when I see you try to act it makes me want to kill myself." Whoa!

But Delevingne was ready to spar. "You'll kill yourself? You promise? Is that a fact? I've never heard a better reason for me to act. I can see it now. The headlines about me 'Cara Delevingne, the woman who saved late night TV.'" But she had some words for Franc, too. "Dave Franco? Oh yeah, you're here, too. I live in America and I never noticed you. I haven't seen your movies and I definitely won't. Now you see me, no sir, I don't," she said.

Franco's retort? "Cara Delevingne, part of Taylor Swift's scene. Well, here's some bad blood if you think I'm being mean, cause you think that you're an actor in movies right now, trying to hide an accent that's thicker than your eyebrows."

But Delevingne got the final word when she said to both men, "You're both shorter than me and I think that you're fine, I've hooked up with hotter girls than both of you combined." Wow, can't beat that. And no one did, as the audience pronounced the model the winner of Drop the Mic. Watch the clip above to see the rap battle.

Speaking of squads, Delevingne revealed during the show that at that famous Fourth of July weekend at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island estate this summer there was some pranking going on, in addition to all the wonderful picture-taking and revelry. She explained that she, Ruby Rose, and Uzo Aduba set up an elaborate prank on Kesha and the Haim sisters.

Watch the video above to find out what they did, and how Swift and her boyfriend Tom Hiddleston reacted.