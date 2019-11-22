Cara Delevingne Looks Almost Unrecognizable With a Jet Black Bob 

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Another day, another celebrity gets a bob. And just when we think everyone in Hollywood has tried the popular hairstyle at least once at this point, Cara Delevingne comes along with a killer shoulder-length cut. But, the bob isn't the only shocking update the model and actress made to her hair — it's also jet black.

Whenever a celebrity gets bangs, dyes their hair an extreme color, or chops it all off, we suspect they're just wearing a very realistic wig or clip-in extensions. And in the case of Delevingne's black bob, that's exactly what's happening.

Delevingne's hairstylist Mara Roszak shared the look on Instagram, confirming in the caption that the star is, indeed, wearing a wig. Roszak's post is a behind-the-scenes shot from a wig test for a campaign she worked on with Delevingne. If you swipe left, you'll see what the wig looked like in the actual shoot.

But while Roszak may have used a wig for Delevingne's look, she still dyed the piece herself. The stylist said that she used Matrix's BiolageColor, a natural plant-based dye to get it that vibrant black color. As for the style, Roszak created some sleek, wet-looking waves.

This dark bob has been touted "Gothic Angel" by Roszak, which is totally fitting. When I first saw Delevingne's black bedhead bob, I felt the sudden urge to revisit my emo MySpace phase from high school.

Even though Delevingne's new cut and color aren't permanent, the look is still inspiring. It goes to show that a wig can give you so many fun options.