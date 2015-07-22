A Lesson in Monochromatic Dressing, Courtesy of Cara Delevingne 

Cara Delevingne has had one helluva promo tour. Between photo calls, premieres, and TV appearances, the Paper Towns star has worn a non-stop parade of epic looks that varied in aesthetic without compromising sartorial integrity (proof: her kimono-style Alexandre Vauthier design and her sparkly Saint Laurent stunner from last night's premiere).

And the model-actress's more casual ensembles are equally as compelling. Case in point: Snapped en route to the Meet the Filmmakers: Paper Towns event held at the Soho Apple store in N.Y.C., Delevingne's look was a lesson in chic monochromatic dressing. The It-Brit star was a teal wonder in Femme D'Armes separates, tucking a long-sleeve lace top into a pair of high-waist satin trousers. She continued to color-coordinate with cool-toned mirrored Ray-Ban aviators and Sophia Webster pumps that boasted a startling neon yellow heel ($450; nordstrom.com).

It's a look that happily marries her tomboyish charm with feminine flair (bonus: the texture from the lace top helps to break up the wall of solid color). Take a style cue from Delevingne and emulate her look—but if you find teal to be too much of an out-there color, go a shade deeper with navy separates for a more wearable alternative, instead.

Shop the look: Ray-Ban aviators, $225; lanecrawford.com. Warehouse top, $36; warehouse.com. Stella McCartney pants, $595; net-a-porter.com. L.K. Bennett pumps, $325; lkbennett.com.

