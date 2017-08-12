25 Times Cara Delevingne Made Us Rethink Ever Touching Our Eyebrows Again

Anna Hecht
Aug 12, 2017 @ 7:00 am

Happy birthday to our favorite model turned actress Cara Delevingne! Today, Delevingne turns 25 and we still can’t believe all that she has already accomplished. What's even more unbelievable (and often sets Delevingne apart from her peers) are those insanely full, gorgeous brows of hers—that have inspired the rest of us to try to achieve a similar full-brow effect (with the help of some serious eyebrow filler).

But it isn’t just her outward appearance that’s gained her star status and a band of loyal fans. As an avid Instagrammer, Delevingne consistently posts encouraging messages to her followers and often Instagrams her quirky personality and wild-child ways for the whole world to see. And, that is a large part of what makes her so loveable. In honor of Cara’s special day, we paid tribute to the silliest supermodel in Hollywood with a roundup of her 25 best brow moments on Instagram:

Goof 😂

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Roses are red and so is my bath 🌹❤️😘

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

TBT

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Getting ready for the @mtv #movieawards cannot wait for you to see the exclusive @papertownsmovie clip! #PaperTowns

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

No shame

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Yes that frog is real and yes I kissed it

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

👅🍰👅🎂👅 @kendalljenner #CaKe

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

First time in years I am actually sick!! Why oh why 😭

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

#peacerocks #peacerockscampaign #stayweird #joinin

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

😘

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

#regram @mariotestino @officialjdunn #DDsforever

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

All tongue and no cheek @joansmalls @chaosfashiondotcom @fendi_official

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

#regram @patmcgrathreal @stellamccartney #thelook

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

#regram @derekblasberg 👅

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Sisters are doin it for themselves @megcrosbie1 #papertownsmovie

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

I am Cara with K now hehehe! #KARA

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

🙈🍌🙉🍌🙊🍌🐵

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

#DontCrackUnderPressure @tagheuer

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

 

