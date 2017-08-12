25 Times Cara Delevingne Made Us Rethink Ever Touching Our Eyebrows Again

Happy birthday to our favorite model turned actress Cara Delevingne! Today, Delevingne turns 25 and we still can’t believe all that she has already accomplished. What's even more unbelievable (and often sets Delevingne apart from her peers) are those insanely full, gorgeous brows of hers—that have inspired the rest of us to try to achieve a similar full-brow effect (with the help of some serious eyebrow filler).

But it isn’t just her outward appearance that’s gained her star status and a band of loyal fans. As an avid Instagrammer, Delevingne consistently posts encouraging messages to her followers and often Instagrams her quirky personality and wild-child ways for the whole world to see. And, that is a large part of what makes her so loveable. In honor of Cara’s special day, we paid tribute to the silliest supermodel in Hollywood with a roundup of her 25 best brow moments on Instagram:

Everyone should have access to clean water.... Support @drop4drop this World Water Day #W4Water 💧post your own W pics and help spread the message A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

I am thrilled to join the Rimmel family. Want to find out more? I’m hosting the first Rimmel Snap Chat Press Conference today, submit your questions on #RimmelxCara and follow Rimmel_London to join me live. 😃🍆👏🏽🐶🇬🇧♻️ A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 15, 2016 at 4:06am PDT

Cervical cancer campaign #smearforsmear @georgiamayjagger I nominate @zoeisabellakravitz @kendalljenner @poppydelevingne @cdelevingne A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jan 30, 2015 at 10:52pm PST

I'm pretty sure there's a lot more to life than being really really ridiculously good looking... And I plan on finding out what that is #ZOOLANDER2 #BLUESTEEL #DEREK #HANSEL A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 10, 2015 at 8:52am PDT

Goof 😂 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 16, 2015 at 11:08am PDT

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 23, 2015 at 8:50am PDT

Roses are red and so is my bath 🌹❤️😘 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 13, 2015 at 3:39am PDT

TBT A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 13, 2015 at 6:06am PDT

I love this dude!! Thank you @pharrell for believing in me and for all the support and advice. I couldn't have done it without you. Big brother for life x❤️ A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 4, 2015 at 9:34am PDT

Getting ready for the @mtv #movieawards cannot wait for you to see the exclusive @papertownsmovie clip! #PaperTowns A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 12, 2015 at 3:20pm PDT

No shame A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 17, 2015 at 11:00am PDT

I am so proud to call you my friend @taylorswift what an amazing show! You blew my brains as per usual! Keep inspiring the generations to come x #tillweare100 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 13, 2015 at 12:48am PDT

Yes that frog is real and yes I kissed it A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 14, 2015 at 4:55pm PDT

👅🍰👅🎂👅 @kendalljenner #CaKe A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 10, 2015 at 2:31pm PDT

First time in years I am actually sick!! Why oh why 😭 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 23, 2014 at 8:32am PDT

#peacerocks #peacerockscampaign #stayweird #joinin A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 3, 2014 at 11:41am PDT

😘 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 9, 2014 at 6:12pm PDT

#regram @mariotestino @officialjdunn #DDsforever A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 16, 2014 at 9:41am PDT

All tongue and no cheek @joansmalls @chaosfashiondotcom @fendi_official A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 19, 2014 at 11:40am PDT

#regram @patmcgrathreal @stellamccartney #thelook A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 30, 2014 at 8:27am PDT

#regram @derekblasberg 👅 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Oct 2, 2014 at 10:28am PDT

Sisters are doin it for themselves @megcrosbie1 #papertownsmovie A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Nov 13, 2014 at 3:28pm PST

I am Cara with K now hehehe! #KARA A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jan 8, 2015 at 11:45am PST

🙈🍌🙉🍌🙊🍌🐵 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jan 19, 2015 at 3:28pm PST

#DontCrackUnderPressure @tagheuer A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jan 23, 2015 at 5:05am PST