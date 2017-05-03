Model-cum-actress Cara Delevingne, who recently shaved her head for an upcoming movie role, has taken her new and unconventional look as an opportunity to discuss the limitations of today’s beauty standards.

Delevingne, 24, addressed the issues on Wednesday via Instagram. Accompanying a photo of the model showing off her bald head at the 2017 Met Gala, she wrote, “The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn't be so easily defined. It is limitless.”

The Brit continued sharing her beliefs, posting a paparazzi photo of herself with the caption, “Its [sic] exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

Wow. Not the words we expected to come from a world-famous supermodel, but we’re 100% here for it.