Cara Delevingne Explains Why She Kept Her Relationship with Ashley Benson a Secret

Months after speculation of a budding romance, Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson finally decided to confirm their relationship this summer on social media. Before that, the couple left us cryptic clues about whether or not they were actually dating or just friends, but, according to Cara, there's a reason why she wanted to keep her love life a mystery to fans.

In a new interview with Elle UK, the supermodel is opening up about her decision to wait to speak publicly about her "sacred" bond with Benson.

"I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything," she explained. "But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else."

"This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either."

Delevingne continued: "People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power."

Cara also revealed what love feels like for her — now that she's in a good place. "I’m just better when I’m in love," she said. "That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else."

While wedding bells may not be in their future just yet, it looks like Cara's found a partner for life.