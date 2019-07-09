Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Exhibit Rare PDA in France

Now that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s relationship is public knowledge — from a fairly unambiguous Instagram post to a live-streamed declaration of love — the long-rumored couple is relaxing into the spotlight together.

They coordinated at Zoë Kravitz’s Parisian wedding late last month, and less than two weeks later they’re still roaming about France, this time taking up in the southeastern region of Saint-Tropez.

On Monday Ashley, 29, and Cara, 26, ventured through town, the former in a deep green tank, ripped jeans, and Birkenstock-like sandals, while that latter wore a letterman-esque navy jacket, white tee, striped shorts, patterned espadrille flats, and a bowler hat. Upping the cuteness factor, the couple walked hand-in-hand, fingers interlaced.

Image zoom KCS Presse / MEGA

There’s not a wrong way to fill the summer days, but if there’s a right way, Cara and Ashley have definitely found it. It’s possible at least one of them has a work commitment abroad, but for the sake of our jealousy-tinged fantasies, we’ll choose to believe they’re simply soaking up the sun (and croissants) in obligation-free bliss.