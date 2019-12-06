Cara Delevingne Posted the Sweetest Comments on Ashley Benson's Nude Instagram

It's getting hot on Ashley Benson's Instagram feed. Not only did the Pretty Little Liars alumnae post a steamy semi-nude photo of herself wearing nothing more than a pair of boots and a jacket slung over her shoulder, but the comments section is lighting up with compliments — and Benson's girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, is getting in on the action. According to People, the snapshot was done by photographer Nicholas Maggio.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Rachel Brosnahan commented on the picture with an X-eye emoji. Delevingne responded, "@rachelbrosnahan tell me about it."

"@caradelevingne I love you," Benson added. Cue the awws, because nothing says real love like a nude photo worthy of all this love.

Though Delevingne and Benson haven't been secretive about their relationship, they haven't always been this into digital PDA. Benson told People that she values privacy and finds that keeping her love life under the radar is her preferred M.O.

"I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship," Benson said back in August 2018. "I've always been very private about them, and I think it's just better."

Delevingne recently posted a snapshot of Benson as her Woman Crush Wednesday, so it's not uncommon for them to remind everyone why they're one of the coolest couples out there.

Speculation about Benson and Delevingne's relationship started making headlines in August of 2018, when they were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport. Delevingne confirmed the relationship in June and the two even caused a minor internet meltdown when they were seen wearing matching rings in July during a St. Tropez vacation.