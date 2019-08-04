Did Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Secretly Get Married in Vegas?

Last month, the internet began to speculate that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were engaged when they were spotted wearing matching gold bands, but, according to new reports, they may have been already married.

Skipping a few steps ahead and jumping straight into wedded bliss, the longtime couple allegedly tied the knot during a secret ceremony in Vegas earlier this year. The Sun is reporting that the supermodel and actress were declared "wife and wife" by an Elvis impersonator and posed for wedding photos next to a pink Cadillac at Little Vegas Chapel.

Image zoom Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The chapel's owner, Michael Kelly, even offered intimate details regarding their big day. "They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other," he said. "They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces.You could see that they were serious about what they were doing but having the most fun. They wanted it simple, quiet and easy.”

However, a source at E! News shut down the report and revealed that the pair "aren't legally married, but did have a fun friendship ceremony about a year ago." Additionally, no marriage license for Cara and Ashley was found in Las Vegas public records.

Neither Delevingne nor Benson have set the record straight regarding their marital status, but there's no denying that these two are totally head over heels in love with each other.