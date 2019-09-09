Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Were Full-On Making Out at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is for lovers.

While the world was waiting in anticipation for Meghan Markle's arrival at the tournament finals on Saturday, where she was cheering on her superstar bestie Serena Williams (who ultimately lost at the hands of Canadian Bianca Andreescu), Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were elsewhere inside the stadium having an absolute ball.

Though the two were coy about their romance in the early months of their relationship, refusing even to confirm that they were dating until a year had passed, the PDA pendulum has now swung in the opposite direction — they were not afraid to show their affections for each other in the stands, going for a rom com-worthy kiss for the cameras.

When they weren't making out, Cara and Ashley genuinely looked like they were having the time of their lives, as evidenced by these incredible photos.

Earlier this summer, the couple sparked engagement rumors (and there was even talk of a secret wedding that was never confirmed) and Ashley even got a tattoo believed to be a tribute to her model girlfriend.

If these photos tell us anything, it's that marriage rumors aside, their relationship is as strong as ever.