Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Rumored Relationship Is Now Instagram Official

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne finally addressed the status of their relationship on Instagram, and it's safe to assume that actress and model are a full-on couple.

In honor of Pride Month, Delevingne posted a video of the pair kissing on the social media app. During the short clip, Delevingne grabs Benson by the face, which leads to a steamy make-out session. "#Pride," Cara captioned the post in rainbow letters, tagging Ashley alongside a heart-eye emoji for good measure.

Ashley responded to her girlfriend's shout-out with three black heart emojis.

Since last summer, Delevingne and Benson have been linked together, with rumors of a romance officially swirling when the Pretty Little Liars alum began wearing a necklace with her and Cara's initials.

While Ashley has not publicly commented on her sexuality, Cara came out as bisexual in 2015 during an interview with Vogue.

"It took me a long time to accept the idea, until I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognized that I had to accept it,” she said. “But I have erotic dreams only about men. I had one two nights ago where I went up to a guy in the back of a VW minivan, with a bunch of his friends around him, and pretty much jumped him.”

However, two years later, Cara cleared up any confusion about her sexual preference while chatting with Glamour: "I'm fluid! I like fluid!"

Speaking of the stigma that comes with the fluid label, Cara continued: "Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So you're gay.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not gay.' A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It's, 'So you're just gay, right?' [They] don't understand it."

"Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don't want them to be pigeonholed," she added. "Imagine if I got married to a man. Would people be like... 'She lied to us!'"

For now, at least, it seems like she's in it for the long-haul with Ashley.