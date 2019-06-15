Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Rumored Relationship Is Now Instagram Official
Sealed with a kiss.
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne finally addressed the status of their relationship on Instagram, and it's safe to assume that actress and model are a full-on couple.
In honor of Pride Month, Delevingne posted a video of the pair kissing on the social media app. During the short clip, Delevingne grabs Benson by the face, which leads to a steamy make-out session. "#Pride," Cara captioned the post in rainbow letters, tagging Ashley alongside a heart-eye emoji for good measure.
Ashley responded to her girlfriend's shout-out with three black heart emojis.
Since last summer, Delevingne and Benson have been linked together, with rumors of a romance officially swirling when the Pretty Little Liars alum began wearing a necklace with her and Cara's initials.
While Ashley has not publicly commented on her sexuality, Cara came out as bisexual in 2015 during an interview with Vogue.
"It took me a long time to accept the idea, until I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognized that I had to accept it,” she said. “But I have erotic dreams only about men. I had one two nights ago where I went up to a guy in the back of a VW minivan, with a bunch of his friends around him, and pretty much jumped him.”
However, two years later, Cara cleared up any confusion about her sexual preference while chatting with Glamour: "I'm fluid! I like fluid!"
Speaking of the stigma that comes with the fluid label, Cara continued: "Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So you're gay.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not gay.' A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It's, 'So you're just gay, right?' [They] don't understand it."
RELATED: 6 Times Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Were the Best-Dressed Duo
"Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don't want them to be pigeonholed," she added. "Imagine if I got married to a man. Would people be like... 'She lied to us!'"
For now, at least, it seems like she's in it for the long-haul with Ashley.