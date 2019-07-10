Wait, Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Engaged?

After they were spotted wearing matching rings during their Saint Tropez vacation, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are sparking rumors that they've taken their relationship to the next level.

The couple officially confirmed their relationship last month (and celebrated their one-year dating anniversary), and was seen together on Monday wearing matching golden bands on their ring fingers.

The photos, of course, immediately caused speculation amongst fans that the Delevingne and Benson had gotten engaged.

SHUT UP ASHLEY AND CARA MIGHT BE ENGAGED — em (@ashIeyscara) July 9, 2019

CARA AND ASHLEY GOT ENGAGED OMG I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM AGHGGGHHHHHHHH!!!!! THEY'RE SO CUTE TOGETHER AND THEY BOTH DESERVE TO BE HAPPY — SummertimeButterfly #TwoOfUs (@smmrtimebttrfly) July 10, 2019

CARA DELEVIGNE AND ASHLEY BENSON ARE ENGAGED???????? — penelope (@cheryIbIossorn) July 9, 2019

Their relationship first made headlines in 2018, when the very well-dressed duo was spotted holding hands in N.Y.C. in May, and were seen kissing at an airport in August. And while they were spotted together several times since, they didn't officially confirm their romance until this year, first with an Instagram post and then a meaningful public appearance together ahead of the TrevorLIVE Gala.

When asked why she decided to share the clip of her and Benson kissing, Delevingne replied: “I don’t know, because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Representatives for Delevingne and Benson did not immediately respond to InStyle's request for comment.