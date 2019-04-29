Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Shut Down Homophobic Instagram Trolls

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson aren’t the most forthcoming about their alleged romance, but when it comes to internet trolls, they have each other’s backs.

A Benson fan account dragged Delevingne recently, describing the model as disrespectful, which prompted another user to advise the Pretty Little Liars star to “stay away from that devil and never go back.”

“I’m sure many strong handsome religious man [sic] would take you back in a heartbeat,” said troll continued. “You are not like this you aren’t gay you love men and you need one.”

Benson was quick to lob back a response, writing, “You need to mind your own business. Stop making things up.”

And while Ashley kept her response brief and to-the-point, Cara put her emotions on the line in her own message, calling the troll “f—king disgusting.”

“If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s—t to my face instead of pathetically hating through Instagram. I genuinely feel sorry for you both,” she said to both the original poster and the commenter. “You are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too much time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”

Amen, Cara.

Delevingne and Benson, who both star in Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, stirred dating rumors last spring after they were spotted holding hands in N.Y.C.

They’ve yet to confirm their relationship, but Cara’s reference to “true love” seems to leave little up to interpretation.

[True] love is love.