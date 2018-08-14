Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Summer's Hottest Couple?

In a summer that has given us the blessed unions of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised by what appears to be the rise of Bensevingne (that is, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and model-cum-actress Cara Delevingne).

Rumors of a potential romance have trailed the unlikely pair since May, when they were spotted holding hands in N.Y.C.

Fans have been losing their minds ever since, but it’s hardly the first time people have been quick to assign Delevingne a celebrity love-interest who happens to be her close friend — the same has happened with Paris Jackson and Rita Ora.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne dating.....if I’m dreaming.....do not wake me up — Gabby Berry (@gabbyberry4) August 14, 2018

Heteros can sit down ashley benson and cara delevingne are taking over 2018 — samar (@i__samar) August 14, 2018

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne??? IM LIVING ❤️💜🧡🖤💛💚💙💕❣️💘💖💗💞💞💝💜❤️🧡💛💚 — come in with the rain b stage (@delicateswxfts) August 14, 2018

On Tuesday, the lesbian fan-fiction legions were riled once more when photos surfaced of Benson and Delevingne (unrecognizable by a mess of blonde braids) locking lips at London’s Heathrow airport.

Adding fuel to the fire (and silencing critics who assert that a kiss does not necessarily imply anything more than friendship), Benson is also wearing a gold “C” initial on a chain around her neck.

Cara and Ashley both star in upcoming Alex Ross Perry film Her Smell, which likely explains the origins of their bond.

No official word yet on Benson and Delevingne’s relationship status, but things are certainly looking cozy.