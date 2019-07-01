Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Coordinated with Sheer Accents at Zoë Kravitz's Wedding

Though Paris is, of course, always a good idea, this weekend seemed to be the optimal time to visit the French capital if ever there was one.

Not only was the city crawling with celebs ahead of Couture Week, but similarly star-heavy crowds flocked to Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s wedding (and, don’t forget, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were also giving their vows a second go at a chateau in France).

Kravitz’s nuptials, which took place in dad Lenny’s 18th century estate, boasted a guest list that included much of the Big Little Lies cast (Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley), Zoë's mom Lisa Bonet (and stepdad Jason Momoa), Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Keith Urban, Eddie Redmayne, Donald Glover, and newly Instagram-official couple Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne.

Benson and Delevingne coordinated for the occasion — the Pretty Little Liars star in a strapless bustier-style satin Epuzer gown accented with sheer lace paneling and trim, and the model-cum-actress in sheer black separates and a matching knee-length jacket.

Of course, this is hardly the first time the couple has synchronized their style — actually, it’s kind of their thing.

With Paris, Lenny Kravitz, sheer paneling, Big Little Lies, and everlasting love as the themes of the day, it would be hard to out-chic this destination wedding.