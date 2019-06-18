Cara Delevingne Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Girlfriend Ashely Benson on Their 1-Year Anniversary

In case you had any doubts, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are in a happy, committed relationship.

Just days after posting a video of the two making out on Instagram, Delevingne confirmed that they're dating while speaking with E! News ahead of the TrevorLIVE Gala on Monday night.

When asked by the outlet why she decided to share the steamy clip of her and Benson kissing, the model replied: “I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she said. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

However, Cara refuses to put a definitive title on their romance. "I don’t like the official thing, but it’s a little something,” she added.

During Monday's event, Delevingne accepted the Hero Award for her support of ending suicide among LGBTQ youth, and during her acceptance speech, she snuck in a sweet shout-out to Benson who was in the audience.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she said, according to E! News. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

Delevingne also revealed her super cute nickname for Benson, ending with: "I love you, Sprinkles."

Ashley returned the love via Insta-Stories with a snap of her girlfriend taking the stage. "Love you @caradelevingne. Proud of you."

Happy anniversary, Ashley and Cara!