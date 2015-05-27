Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss Tag-Team in Mango's Fall Campaign 

What do Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss have in common, besides their obvious English charm and It girl factor? A shared spotlight in Mango’s fall 2015 campaign.

This morning, the Barcelona-based label took to Instagram to debut the first image from their fall portfolio. In the shot, the models rock nothing more than plain white T-shirts and and smoldering stares. “Two outstanding fashion icons @caradelevingne and #KateMoss star together in our new #MANGO Autumn/Winter 2015 campaign. #somethingincommon,” the brand wrote as a caption.

RELATED: See Cara Delevingne as an Enchanting Mermaid In New Pan Trailer

The decision to cast both models is a smart one considering the undeniable chemistry that the two share, which we previously witnessed when Burberry introduced the dynamic duo as the stars of their fall fragrance campaign last year. Of course, Delevingne made sure to keep the announcement playful by posting a teaser video (below) from the campaign yesterday, before Mango broke the news. “I have something in common with this girl. This one, right here,” she says in a clip that reveals only the back of her fellow campaign star’s head. Now we know.

Guess who I have #somethingincommon with in my new @Mango campaign… A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 26, 2015 at 8:32am PDT

RELATED: How to Wear a Slip Dress Like Kate Moss