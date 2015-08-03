Cara Delevigne Is Thinking Pink! Check Out Her New Candy-Colored Hair

We're not sure if it's the real deal or not, but the pink hair Cara Delevigne worked over the weekend is making our candy-colored hearts sing. On Saturday, the supermodel was spotted with rose-tinted strands at Montreal's Osheaga Music and Art Festival, where she attended a performance by her girlfriend St. Vincent. Delevingne rarely changes up her trademark honey-blonde shade—save for her brief stint as a brunette last fall—though with hair that flawless, you wouldn't really have to do much else. Whether or not it's a wig, we think she definitely pulls off the bold tone, and she joins fellow supermodel Georgia May Jagger in seeing this summer's hair trends through rose-tinted glasses.

