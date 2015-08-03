Cara Delevigne Is Thinking Pink! Check Out Her New Candy-Colored Hair

Getty Images; Splash News
See More Photos
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 03, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

We're not sure if it's the real deal or not, but the pink hair Cara Delevigne worked over the weekend is making our candy-colored hearts sing. On Saturday, the supermodel was spotted with rose-tinted strands at Montreal's Osheaga Music and Art Festival, where she attended a performance by her girlfriend St. Vincent. Delevingne rarely changes up her trademark honey-blonde shade—save for her brief stint as a brunette last fall—though with hair that flawless, you wouldn't really have to do much else. Whether or not it's a wig, we think she definitely pulls off the bold tone, and she joins fellow supermodel Georgia May Jagger in seeing this summer's hair trends through rose-tinted glasses.

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!