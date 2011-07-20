The Captain Planet Movie Is Happening! Who Should Play the Planeteers?

Captain Planet is coming to the big screen! Cartoon Network just inked a deal with Transformers producer Don Murphy to develop a live-action film featuring the eco superheroes, THR reports. While there's no word yet on who will play Captain Planet or his team of Planeteers, we thought it would be fun to play casting director. With their action experience, wouldn't Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games), Chloe Moretz (Kickass) or Elle Fanning (Super 8) be perfect for the role of wind Planeteer Linka? Click through to see who else we'd cast! Then, tell us: Who would you like to see bring the eco-team to life?

