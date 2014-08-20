Can't Get Enough Channing Tatum? Try These Leggings Covered in Pictures of His Face

Ever dreamed of being covered in Channing Tatum? You're in luck! Los Angeles–based brand Clashist—which has released kitschy pieces featuring the visages of Ryan Gosling and James Franco in the past—has added Tatum's face to a pair of stretchy leggings. Covered in swoon-worthy photos from some of his best shirtless movie moments (including several from Magic Mike, obviously), the bottoms feature an all-over Channing Tatum print that will definitely provide some motivation at the gym.

To wear the hottie on your stems, shop the Clashist Channing in Action Leggings now ($70) at beginningboutique.com. If leggings aren't your style, show your love for the sexy star by picking up a T-shirt in the same print instead.

