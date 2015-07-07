Can't Buy Me Love Star Amanda Peterson Dies at 43

Amanda Peterson, who starred opposite Patrick Dempsey in the 1987 movie Can't Buy Me Love has died at the age of 43.

The actress, who played Cindy Mancini in the teen film, was found dead in her Greeley, Colo., home on Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

The official cause of death is not known but Peterson's father told TMZ that she "had some illness and a sleep apnea problem that may have contributed."

Peterson's last film appearance was in 1994's Windrunner. She is survived by second husband David Hartley and two children.

Sarah Michelle Gellar paid tribute to Peterson on Twitter on Monday, writing, "When I was younger, I used to want to be #AmandaPeterson. I even asked my mom for a white leather fringe jacket #RipAmandaPeterson."

"Cindy Mancini was my first crush," Donald Faison tweeted. "RIP Amanda Peterson."

