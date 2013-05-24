Cannes Film Festival Fashion Update: Heidi Klum, Nicole Kidman, and More

By Sharon Clott Kanter
Updated May 24, 2013 @ 4:30 pm
With only two days left to go for the Cannes Film Festival, the glamorous red carpet moments show no signs of slowing down. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Stacy Keibler showed off Armani looks at the brand's new store opening in the French Riviera, while Heidi Klum (in Versace) and Nicole Kidman (in Valentino Couture) held it down on the red carpet. Click through to see more Cannes fashion.

