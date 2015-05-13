Lupita Nyong'o Kicks Off the Cannes Film Festival in Dramatic Fashion

The 2015 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, and the gowns to hit the Opening Ceremony did not disappoint. Arguably the most fashionable red carpet of the year, stars including Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore, Karlie Kloss, Natalie Portman, Sienna Miller, and more all made wow-worthy statements with their looks.

One gown that stood out from the crowd? Lupita Nyong'o's one-of-a kind jade number by Gucci, which featured a cape, embellished crystal details, and hand-painted silk flowers. Satin platform heels and a blush pink clutch with an antique gold cat head closure also by the label, along with dazzling earrings and a bold jeweled headband both by Chopard completed her look. The actress even showed off her ensemble with a twirl as she made her way into the La Tete Haute premiere, which kicked off the festival's impressive lineup of films.

One thing's certain: we can expect a multitude of stylish celebrities to make an appearance as the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival continues.

