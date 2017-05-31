Candice Swanepoel Returns to Her Role as a VS Angel After Baby

It was only eight short months ago that Candice Swanepoel gave birth to her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli’s adorable baby boy back in October, but even motherhood couldn’t slow down the supermodel from getting back into superhuman shape.

Since welcoming her son, the 28-year-old has seamlessly stepped into the role of new mom, sharing heartwarming snaps of the duo on beach vacations and in bed, with Swanepoel clad in bikinis and lingerie. And while she has dipped her toe back into the modeling pool with a mother-and-son Gap Kids ad campaign, we’ve all been awaiting a full on return to the catwalk scene.

Happy 2017 from us 💚 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Children of the tribe🤘🏼💕 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 18, 2016 at 5:33am PST

My baby angel for @gapkids benefiting @everymomcounts directed by @misslivalittle @paolakudacki 👶🏼 #mothersday #love A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 12, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Well, the wait is officially over, as Victoria’s Secret unveiled a behind-the-scenes look of the model’s comeback as an Angel in a new Instagram video. In the latest campaign, Swanepoel flaunts her amazing post-baby bod in a series of poses, all while wearing a white lace thong body suit. The South African beauty wore a flick of black eyeliner and let her hair down in a cascade of waves.

It's official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉 A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on May 30, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

At the end of the video, a caption coyly reads, “She’s back.” Naturally, no more words are necessary.

I guess we will just have to wait until December for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to see Swanepoel in her full supermodel glory.