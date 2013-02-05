Candice Swanepoel Models for Swarovski

Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel knows a thing or two about strong feminine sex appeal, and that's just what she's bringing to Swarovski's latest ad campaign. Shot by fashion photographer Nick Knight (one of Gaga's favorites), the images depict Swanepoel donning sleek-looking, crystallized active wear that include dumb bells, skiing goggles, and a helmet. "Nick catches her spirit perfectly," Swarvoski executive Nadja Swarovski said in a statement. "Beautiful, healthy, and strong, she is in charge, and can compete in any way. She is also fun and kind of humorous."

