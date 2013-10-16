Candice Swanepoel to Model Victoria's Secret's $10 Million Dollar Fantasy Bra

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

Candice Swanepoel has earned the honor of wearing the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra down the catwalk! The gorgeous South African model will follow in the footsteps of other illustrious Victoria’s Secret models, but her walk down the runway might be one of the most memorable in recent years—the Royal Fantasy Bra and matching Belt is worth a jaw-dropping $10 million dollars, making it one of the most expensive bras in the fashion show's history, topped only by Gisele Bundchen's $12.5 million in 2005. The pricey and beautiful piece of lingerie, which was created by world-renowned jeweler Mouawad, is adorned with over 4,200 precious gems, including rubies, diamonds, and yellow sapphires all handset in 18-karat gold. But the real gem? A 52-karat, pear shaped center ruby. We can’t wait to see Candice Swanepoel strut her stuff in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs on December 10 on CBS.

Plus, check out all the Fantasy Bras from over the years!

