Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Welcomed a Baby Boy

Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 19, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

Candice Swanepoel now has another angel of her own.

The Victoria's Secret model welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with a sweet announcement. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the newborn's finger with a glimpse of his face alongside the word "Blessed."

The new baby joins big brother Anacã, who was born in 2016 and is featured often on Swanepoel's Instagram.

The little prince #proudmama 💕



Swanepoel announced over the holidays that she was expecting baby number two with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, and in the photo she was already visibly pregnant; she confirmed the baby's gender in January.

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2



After having her first child, Swanepoel didn't wait long to rejoin the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, calling it surprising that her body was able to transform so quickly.

“I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures,” she told People last August. “Definitely [at] the three- [or] four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ I just think [of] taking care of the baby. Breastfeeding also helps.”

Congratulations to the happy family of four! 

