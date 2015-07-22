Candice Swanepoel Is Fronting a Beautiful New Campaign

Aside from the fact that they're both stunning models who never fail to induce serious hair envy among the rest of us, Candice Swanepoel has one more thing in common with Christy Turlington—the Victoria's Secret Angel has joined the Biotherm family as celebrity ambassador. News of the partnership was announced today, with Swanepoel fronting both the Blue Therapy and Aquasource product ranges. Her "love of for the ocean and water," WWD reports, was one that mirrored the brand's own philosophy, and was a driving force in the model taking on the brand new role. As a Victoria's Secret vet who has been in campaigns for Tom Ford, Max Factor, and Swarovski among many others, Swanepoel certainly knows a thing or two about working her best camera angles, and if you're traveling Europe or Asia in August, you can expect to see her ad debut early in the month for the Blue Therapy lineup. No word yet on when the shots will make their way stateside, but you can also expect to see additional images, shot by Giles Bensimon, roll out in the first half of 2016.

