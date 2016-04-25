Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Latest 'Gram

Candice Swanepoel is literally glowing. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram last night to share a photo of her pregnant tummy, and she looks more gorgeous than ever.

In the snap, Swanepoel wears a printed sports bra and black leggings as she poses for the camera while "holidng" the moon—her long blonde locks hang beautifully down her back as she gazes at the night sky. The expectant star captioned the snap in Portuguese, simply writing: "Lua faz O nosso sentimento Libertar o amor." She added a blue heart and two moon emojis for good measure.

Lua faz O nosso sentimento Libertar o amor 🌜💙🌛 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Apr 24, 2016 at 6:30pm PDT

But this isn't the first time the supermodel has showed off her growing bump. Since announcing in March that she and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli are expecting their first child together, she's posted several pictures of her bare stomach, including a cute bikini 'gram just a few weeks ago.