We’re Inspired by Candice Bergen’s Sweet Nuptials

Once upon a time, weddings were small, private affairs. Brides often wore their mother’s wedding dress, or even their grandmother’s, along with “something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.” Arms, shoulders—and even faces—were covered. Cleavage was nowhere in sight!

In the late '80s or early '90s with the advent of home video, weddings somehow morphed into professionally produced spectaculars. Expensive destinations became commonplace, along with elaborate dance routines. Strapless gowns and costly beauty rituals such as spray-tans, professional hair and makeup, even plastic surgery, came to seem normal. “Bridezilla” entered the lexicon.

This photograph of Candice Bergen and her late husband, Louis Malle, on their wedding day in the South of France in 1980 seems so quaint in this day and age, when celebrity couples often sell their personal photos to the highest-bidding tabloid.

I love Bergen's modest high-necked, Victorian-style gown, her soft Gibson-girl up-do, her small bouquet. Most of all, I love the expressions of pure joy on their faces!

Hey, brides- and grooms-to-be ... it’s your day! But here’s my advice, for what it’s worth: Forget the photographer, the future Facebook posts, and the fireworks! If there was ever a time to be humble, it’s when you pledge yourself to another, for better or for worse.

