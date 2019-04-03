This Fuller House Star Says the Cast Is Standing By Lori Loughlin No Matter What

Weeks after news of the college admissions scandal broke, Lori Loughlin finally spoke out. And though she didn't say much, some of her Fuller House castmates are being less tight-lipped about the ordeal. People reports that during an appearance on the Today show, Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner on Fuller House, assured fans that she and the rest of the cast support Loughlin and will continue to do so.

"It's too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend," Bure said. "I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."

The family is tight-knit, to say the least. After working together from 1987-1995, filming eight seasons and 192 episodes, much of the cast returned for a Netflix reboot in 2016. In the interim, the cast remained close, with stars Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos even wearing friendship rings when they're filming —and when they're not. Even when they weren't filming, Bure explains, they remained close, communicating via group chats and turning to each other for advice.

Bure did offer some words of support earlier at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. While she didn't mention Loughlin by name, when Bure and fellow cast members Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin accepted the award for Favorite Funny TV Show, Bure brought up the fact that the cast is like family.

"Family sticks together no matter what," she said. "They stick together through the hard times. They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together."

Yesterday, Sagat also spoke out on the issue, although he didn't address it head-on the way Bure did. According to Good Housekeeping, he reiterated the sentiment she shared on stage.

"You love who you love in your life ... I just love who I love," Sagat said. "Candace said it really good at the Kids Choice Awards ... You love who you love."