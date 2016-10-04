Watch Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Audition for The Voice

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter is making her very own debut on the silver screen!

Natasha Bure impressed coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Alicia Keys on Monday's episode of The Voice with a soulful rendition of Elvis Presley's classic "Can't Help Falling in Love," and her proud mom could be seen on the sidelines ecstatically screaming, "Shut up!" when Levine selected the 18-year-old for his team.

The actress and her husband Valeri Bure were in the audience to hear their daughter perform, and The Voice's official Instagram page shared a shot of the mom hugging the aspiring singer before her big moment. "Last minute encouragement from the fam," the caption read.

Last minute encouragement from the fam. @natashabure #VoiceBlinds A photo posted by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Oct 3, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

Think Natasha got a leg up from growing up with the Fuller House star? While the teen might resemble her famous mom in the looks department, she claims she didn't get her singing chops from the actress!

"My mom doesn't know too much about the music industry because she's not musically gifted," Natasha said prior to stepping out onto the stage for her performance.

We will be tuning into The Voice to see Bure perfecting her singing skills on Team Adam!

