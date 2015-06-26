Express Your Inner Carrie Bradshaw with Candace Bushnell's Emoji App

If you and your girlfriends in any way mirror Carrie Bradshaw and her crew, it's your lucky day. Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell is changing your texting possibilities with an emoji keyboard app worthy of her iconic characters.

Launched in conjunction with Bushnell's latest page turner, Killing Monica ($27; barnesandnoble.com), the app offers emojis for almost any situation you might find yourself in. In need of a drink with the girls? Text your squad the champagne glasses along with the no men allowed sign. Show your besties a little love with the gold nameplate-inspired 'BFF' image. There's even a 'sorry not sorry' button for those moments when you want to unapologetically express yourself.

Head over the app store to download the free Candace Bushnell's Emoji Nation Keyboard.

