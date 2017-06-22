Cancer-Free Shannen Doherty Is Growing Back Her Curly Brown Hair

Olivia Bahou
Jun 22, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Shannen Doherty is in remission, and she looks happy and healthy in sweet new Instagram pictures. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum announced in April that she had won her two-year battle with breast cancer, and her curly brown locks are now growing back in.

Doherty shared a photo (above) to Instagram on Wednesday while on vacation with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, in Tulum, Mexico, and the brave star couldn’t look happier. In the ‘gram, the married couple show off matching curly locks. “I think my husband and I are morphing into each other,” she joked in the caption, adding “#curlyhairdontcare.”

theshando/Instagram

Doherty ‘grammed another pic of her wavy hair while cuddling with a dog that she met while in Mexico. “For me, there is always a dog. This is Sophia. She can’t give enough love. Neither can I,” she wrote.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar's Birthday Note to Shannen Doherty Is Making Us Cry

We’re sending all our best wishes to this strong star.

