As of Today, You Can Finally Shop Canada Goose's Parkas Online

Memories of last winter still make us shudder—the arctic chill, the snowstorms, and, of course, the subsequent airport delays. Still, the blizzard-like conditions made room for one warm spot—the Canada Goose parka. The nearly 60-year-old designs, which historically were worn by Laurie Skreslet while summiting Mount Everest in 1982, found their way to the chic set as model Erin Heatherton and actress Jennifer Garner sported iterations of the coat. One of the most iconic styles is the Mystique Parka (below, $845; canada-goose.com), which offers a sleek alternative to messier-looking puffer jackets, despite featuring a selection of external pockets and super high wind protection.

Courtesy

RELATED: 8 Workplace-Appropriate Cardigans to Beat the Chill

But this must-have winter coat was not highly accessibly, except in stores—until now. Today, the heritage brand launches their first U.S. e-commerce site, as well as four new coat styles (now in prints!): The Chelsea Parka ($695; canada-goose.com), a hip-length, quilted coat; The Heatherton Parka ($645; canada-goose.com), a mid-thigh length slim fit version; and The Brookvale Coat ($495; canada-goose.com) and Jacket (currently waitlisted; canada-goose.com), lightweight down options that come with or without a hoodie. Make sure to visit canadagoose.com today to check out these new styles, and score your own.

RELATED: White Out! 3 Outfits to Wear on Your Day Off (and to Play in the Snow)